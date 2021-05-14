PUMA and JD Unveil Exclusive PUMA Suede x MTV YO! RAPS

PUMA and JD have have unveiled a new iteration of the PUMA Suede in collaboration with MTV YO! RAPS. A celebration of '80s music and the 'MTV Generation' in the channel's heyday, the shoe is avaialble in three exclusive colourways, each stamped with the iconic MTV signature logo.

An icon in its own right, the PUMA Suede has been a fixture in counter culture and sports arenas and stadiums since it debuted as the Crack in 1968. The MTV is a deviation from the shoe's classic minimalist style, abandoning the subtle two tone panels for a mixture of dizzy '80s prints in pink, purple blue and yellow.

Alongside the footwear release, PUMA and JD have also partnered with MTV on a YO! MTV Raps Streets digital content series in London, Berlin and Paris with artists Chip, Badchieff and Bosh, due to go live later this month.

Reserve a pair now from an exclusive raffle at the JD website here. And stay tuned for more drops coming soon.

