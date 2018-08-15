Preview: adidas Originals by C.P. Company

Two of the biggest names in street wear have teamed up to make one of the most sought-after lines of the season.

Soft suede sneakers and bold coloured jackets from the adidas Originals by C.P. Company collaboration are sure to become staples in your wardrobe for years to come.

The capsule features reworked classics, giving the Adidas Samba and Marathon shoes a colourful update, and the iconic C.P. Company goggle jacket is reborn as the Adidas Explorer in a cool orange shade.

The collection boasts new innovative designs, such as the Adidas Kamanda trainer, in a range of intense and covetable colours such as the red suede pictured above, and t-shirts with the new double branded logo.

Highly anticipated by fans of both brands, this iconic collaboration is sure to sell out fast.

Head on over to cpcompany.com now to grab your favourite pieces.

Words: Sabrina Soormally

