Pretty Green Black Label AW18

The latest Black Label collection from Liam Gallagher’s fashion line is inspired by the spirit of the post-punk era of the late-’70s to early-’80s. The collection showcases the moody rebellion of new wave bands like Joy Division and The Jam, whose song ‘Pretty Green’ gave the brand their namesake.

The below video, shot in black and white, shows an onstage moment with the imagined band modeling utilitarian shirts, tight jeans, striped and leather jackets, which boast the darker edge of the music period.

Standout pieces like the metallic silver hooded jacket and graphic tees are more rebellious and fun, while the black fur collared jacket and staple grey wool coat could have been lifted directly from the wardrobe of a new wave front man.

The collection is truly authentic in detail, with laddered oversized knits accompanying flat caps, bucket hats, tartan rucksacks and sewn-on patches, quintessential of the post-punk era.

Words: Sabrina Soormally

