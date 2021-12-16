Presentedby Launch New Iconic Store In Qatar

Presentedby has gained global recognition since they opened their doors in London in 2017, with their central London boutique quickly becoming a landmark of sub-culture style and a destination for sneaker and streetwear obsessives – attracting some of the biggest names in the music, sport, and arts industry.

Just like their store in London, Presentedby will be offering the best range in highly coveted and limited edition sneakers and streetwear, including renowned and celebrated brands like Yeezy, Supreme and Nike, as well as some of the most iconic collaborations of the decade like Gucci x The North Face, Jordan x Dior, Supreme x Louis Vuitton, and Nike x Off-White.

Speaking about the upcoming launch, Co-Founder Ridwane Ettoubi said, “Our boutique store in Qatar, in partnership with Msheireb Properties, gives us the opportunity to create another landmark and creative space showcasing the best sneakers and streetwear in the world, curated in a way that has never been seen before. The Presentedby store in Doha Design District will challenge the title for the best sneaker and streetwear store in the world.

Award-winning architecture partners, External Reference, have designed their DDD store’s experiential space. They have used influences from the local regions by blending the dune landscape of Qatar, and the tech centric redevelopment of Doha, to offer an exhibition space rather than a retail store where Sneaker aficionados can come together not only to shop, but also to feel, touch, discover and share their love for sneakers, streetwear and urban culture.

The immersive space expands the Presentedby portfolio of distinctive stores which combines advanced fabrication, technology, fashion, urban culture, and design. Conceived as a digital dune, the store presents its exclusive collection upon an ever-changing tech landscape.

The interior of the store is a fully responsive environment that engages with visitors through its dynamic lighting and interactive floor and surface mapping, with every visit creating a unique and memorable retail experience.

- - -