Since opening their doors in 2017, the Presented By central London boutique quickly became a lighthouse of sub-culture style and a destination for sneaker and streetwear obsessives.

Attracting some of the biggest names in the music, sport and arts industry for the personalised shopping touch.

It comes as no surprise following their succesful Paris launch, that the team are now expanding and launching their premium sneaker & streetwear consignment boutique in Level Shoes within The Dubai Mall.

Just like the London and Paris stores, the Dubai boutique offers a wide range of highly coveted and limited-edition sneakers and streetwear which include renowned and celebrated brands like Yeezy, Supreme and Nike.

As well as some of the most iconic collaborations of the decade like Jordan x Dior, Supreme x Louis Vuitton, Nike x Off-White, and Stussy x Dior for the grail hunters amongst you.

Sensitively designed the space draws with influences from the local regions’ surreal and contemporary designs, using cutting-edge computational tools.

The experiential space is wrapped in a 3D printed lattice structure and features impressive interactive projections on the floor and the walls.

For some the centre-piece crowning jewel of the space remains the shoes themselves, however for those less obsessive about their footwear the capsule display units perform their own spectacular holographic show.

The launch fuses the DNA of Presented By, Level Shoes and the glamor and sparkle of Dubai. Combining technology, fashion, urban culture, and design much like the city around the boutique.

Creating a unique physical retail experience, and not only a place to shop but to feel, touch, discover, and ill likelihood check in and take a video of the hologram display.

The space is now open, make sure you stop in if in town living the high life on vacation or partying with the inimitable Charlie Sloth at his winter residency.

Find the Presented By / Level Shoes Boutique @ The Dubai Mall, Financial Centre Rd, Downtown Dubai.

Last tip folks, keep your head down on the return flight and sleep off the trip with your new kicks stowed away safe overhead!

- - -