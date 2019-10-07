Prada Unveils Gothic Campaign Film For FW19

The spirit of Prada is weird and wonderful for FW19. Inspired by Mary Shelley’s timeless, gothic masterpiece, Frankenstein, the Italian fashion house is serving romance and horror with lace, florals and concrete.

The latest campaign film, shot by Willy Vanderperre and titled ‘Anatomy of Romance’, gives us a glimpse into a surreal, VR-esque warehouse. Flowers disintegrate into pigmented blurs as an army of Prada regulars, including Sora Choi, Freja Beha Erichsen and Gigi Hadid, clad in the latest offerings from the house, move hand-in-hand through the uncanny scene.

The soundtrack of the film, curated by sound artist Frédéric Sanchez, is available together with a selection of inspiring tracks chosen by Sanchez on Spotify.

