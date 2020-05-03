Prada Unveils Fourth Timecapsule Drop

Prada has unveiled the fourth Prada Timecapsule drop, available for 24 hours only

Prada Timecapsule is an exclusive line of 50 items, dropping on the first Thursday of each month. The capsule features new, collectable renditions of the classic Prada Hawaiian-style boxy shirt, one of Prada’s covetable pieces. Presented for this collection as a series of unisex printed shirts. Each design corresponds to its own month of launch, March being inspired by spring blooms, the cotton popeline shirt presents fresh florals against a bright blue sky background.

Debuting in December 2019 on the newly redesigned Prada e-commerce platform, the limited edition line is available exclusively in Europe, and due to be released in other markets throughout 2020.

Keep an eye out for the next drop will be on April 2, 2020.

The March print is available for 24 hours from now, retailing at €79, visit prada.com

