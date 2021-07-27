Prada Unveil Fall Winter 2021 Campaign

What does Prada feel like? The latest campaign from the Milanese fashion house begs an answer.

Photographed by David Sims and presented as an abstract serial, built as side-by-side snapshots, “Feels Like Prada” explores the evocation of feeling itself. Determinately, not an intellectual thesis, the press release kindly notes, the campaign rather delves into the spontaneous nature of feeling, from a sensorial and emotional perspective.

Stay tuned as the campaign will come to life through a variety of experimental activations through fall 2021, spanning digital and physical life and re-fashioned through the lens of Prada, challenging the idea of what is to be touched and felt.

Visit prada.com