Prada Travels To Slovenia For The Finale Of Re-Nylon, What We Carry

In the final step of the Re-Nylon project, a branded content series in partnership with National Geographic, Prada invites us to explore Slovenia's triumphant efforts in sustainability. The country has recently become a hub for regenerative, eco-conscious energy and industry, with 40,000 tons of material recycled annually.

Led by Prada’s resident reporter and inaugural US Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, accompanied by National Geographic Explorer and engineer Arthur Huang, the episode focuses on the idea of up-cycling and Prada’s efforts to convert all Prada virgin nylon into regenerated nylon by 2021.

The finale visits the Aquafil plant in the city of Ljubljana, the production base for ECONYL® yarn, an eternally recyclable fibre which consists of harmful and wasteful materials such as plastic ocean waste, fishing nets, discarded textiles and old carpets.

The Re-Nylon initiative champions its direct, measureable environmental effect; for every 10,000 tons of ECONYL® raw material created, 70,000 barrels of petroleum are saved, reducing CO2 emissions by 57,100 tons.

The 'What We Carry' project travels across the world to map the entire supply chain of Prada Re-Nylon, demonstrating the origin and journey of each thread used. Through the five individual episodes, fronted by Prada reporters and National Geographic experts, 'What We Carry' aims to show the demonstrable impact on the environment and genuine positive change we can enact.

View the film here and visit prada.com for more information.

