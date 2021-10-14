Polo Ralph Lauren unveils the Tokyo Stadium collection

Over the last half century, Ralph Lauren has built one of the largest fashion empires both in the United States and around the globe. A fixture at fashion weeks and almost every major sporting event, the pony logo has become a an unmistakeable emblem of American culture. As the brand continues to develop new collections and capsules with innovative brands and artists and for Olympic games and tennis seasons, Ralph Lauren further cements its place in framework of fashion and pop culture.

This autumn, Polo Ralph Lauren has partnered with Hiro, the founder of LDH Japan and former lead of the Japanese boyband Exile for a revival collection. The Tokyo Stadium Collection is a contemporary update on the original Polo Stadium Collection from 1992. Celebrating influences from the Tokyo 90s dance scene and the spirit of the 1992 Olympic Summer Games, the new collection presents modern Japanese pop culture sensibility.

A campaign sfeaturing the members of Exile was shot in Tokyo by Taro Mizutani features an all Japanese team including video director Yusuke Ishida and creative director Yoshirotten.

Integrating Japanese symbols, silhouettes and bold colours, the unisex collection of apparel and accessories includes the iconic 1992 tank top, a full zip outerwear jacket, polo shirt, sneakers, hoodie, shorts, tear-away pants, anorak, utility vest, a five-panel cap, tote bags, socks, a bucket hat and belt pouch bag.

The Tokyo Stadium Collection will be available to purchase from The Polo App in the US and UK, select Ralph Lauren stores and globally on RalphLauren.com from October 21st.