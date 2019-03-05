Perry Ellis Launches America Capsule on Flannels

May is the limbo of seasons, as spring draws to a close we get ready to pack away our coats and cashmere, but aren't ready to pull out sun dresses and sandals. Thankfully Perry Ellis and Flannels have come to the rescue with an transitonal capsule between the opposing seasons.

Perry Ellis America 2.5 is lighter than it's predecessor, with yachting fabrics dyed in washed neon and whites. Spanning the gap between Perry Ellis America 2 and the upcoming summer drop, the brand's 2.5 collection features modern reinterpretations of original sportswear pieces from the 90s. Avaialble exclusively at flannels.com, the line also features the brand's first foray into swimwear, inspired by a 90s trunk style.

Available at flannels.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.