Perry Ellis America II Is A Love Letter To 90s America

In a Gen-Z-lead age of resurgence, (Marc Jacobs recently brought back his notorious SS19 collection for the brand), Perry Ellis have released the second drop in a five-part season of archival reissues from the American fashion house, reinterpreting classic looks that defined an era.

For their lastest campaign a diverse cast of young models have been shot against red and yellow backdrops, leaning heavily into 90s hip hop references, Raekwon's colour-block windbreaker comes to mind, and the seemingly unstoppable re-emergence of 90s streetwear, think an overindulgence of logos, striped track pants and varsity jackets. The collection is a celebration of everything the decade had to offer to contemporary fashion. The images, without question, have a genuine authenticity about them, which stems from the clothing and brand itself.

The first iteration featured direct reproductions of the original collection from the 90s, while this line integrates new designs with the signature pieces.

For Capsule II, the clothing has been given a refreshing update, still holding onto the iconic shapes and silhouettes synonymous with the brand and time, but with an injection of modernity, tracksuits and rugby polo shirts have been reimagined in soft, era appropriate, colourways such as black, heather grey and over-dyed red, with a bold logo redesign in gold cursive for a more contemporary look.

The brand wanted to maintain the DNA of the original line, but to “[take] it up a notch” to “reinforce the rich heritage applications and branding” says Creative Director Michael Maccari.

The twenty-one piece capsule also incorporates an original collaboration with Levi’s, celebrating the Eagle monogram throughout line, stamped on the backs of bomber jackets and sleeves, and stitched onto jean pockets.

