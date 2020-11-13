Perfect Winter Warmer Jackets & Knitwear From C17

Founded in France in 1972, the C17 brand offered a premium line of men's clothing.

Gaining traction in the 80s, lauded for their superior quality and the unique offering for the time of looser fits that soon dominated Terrace/Casuals culture.

Back with a passion, the brand relaunched last Autumn after 25 years.

All clothes from C17 are made for the everyday working-class hero, built with qualit and practicality whilst retaining a stylish edge.

With such a vibrant heritage to draw upon and a cult following resurgent the C17 the summer '20 collection was a hot ticket.

Classic wearable staple items, with inspiration drawn from the heyday of their 90's archives.

Perhaps none more so than the Fair Isle sweater. With long history in British menswear, as far back as the 1920's when the stylish Duke Of Windsor frequently sported them on public appearances.

Is there any garment more synonymous with a heritage Great British Christmas than a premium knitted sleeveless tank top? We think not.

The Ivy League Sleeveless Tank Top - £160

AW20 Jean Smock Jacket - £169

