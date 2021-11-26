Peachy Den launches the After Hours collection

Peachy Den delivers the ultimate party girl outfits for their first ever Christmas collection.

Crafted in deep pinks and turquoise with bold highlights and prints, the collection was designed for all the nights we missed, inspired by dark wintery London nights and city lights.

Unapologetically sexy and proudly playful, Peachy Den remains firmly set in the female gaze. By women and for women, the After Hours collection offers wearers the chance to be free and creative with slinky, comfy pieces - styled bare and under big coats with socks, heels and sneakers, After Hours is built for versatility.

Available now at peachyden.co.uk