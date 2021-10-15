Patta's must have pieces from KLEKT

Founded in 2013 by Heiko Lanzke and Marius Obiegala, Klekt is the go-to place for new and past season sneaker drops. With experts on hand for every transaction, Klekt is a marketplace dedicated to connecting buyers and sellers from around the world. Trustworthy assessments and quality checks help Klekt to provide the latest and most covetable sneaker drops and collaborations without any stress or worries.

One of the brands available on Klekt is Patta, a Dutch streetwear and sneaker brand based in Amsterdam. Founded by Edson Sabajo and Guillaume Schmidt in 2004, Patta began as a marketplace platform that sold exclusive streetwear items, in the years since Patta has grown as an independent brand that regularly collaborates with the biggest sneaker brands in the world, providing some of the most sought after collaborations and drops year after year.

Nike x Patta Air Max 1 ‘Monarch’

One of the biggest sneaker launches of the year, the Patta Air Max 1 ‘Monarch’ shoe is a must have for sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. Drawing on the classic Air Max 1 silhouette, the Patta iteration is presented in a pared-back colour palette with a new wave pattern and mini Swoosh on the mudguard. The retro-inspired shoe retains the iconic cushioning and chunky sole of the Air Max 1, with Patta branding on the tongue label and sock liner.

New Balance 991 Patta in dusty pink/light petrol

Debuting earlier this year, the New Balance 991 x Patta shoe marks the second collaboaration between two footswear giants. Set in sunset pastel tones and constructed in a soft buttery pig suede with buttery leather and breathable mesh detailing, the collaborative 991 is a must-have for the transitional seasons.

The most popular shoe from New Balance retains its signature cushioned sole in the colour-blocked makeover. Adorned with a signature ‘N’ on both sides and the ‘Patta’ logo finely embroidered on the heel, the shoe.

Nike x Patta Air Jordan VII Shimmer

Debuted in 2019, this exclusive Patta Jordan VII marked the first time that Air Jordan collaborated with a European brand. A classic shoe with a modern aesthetic, the colour-blocked Jordan is a twist on an American classic. The shoe celebrates the Jordan’s basketball heritage with a silhouette icon on the side panel.

