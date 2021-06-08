Pas Normal Studios partners with Browns for an exclusive upcylcled cycling collection

Copenhagen-based cycling brand Pas Normal Studios has unveiled its latest collection of cycling gear in partnership with Browns. Focused on sustainability and functionality without compromising on style or flair, Pas Normal Studios has gained cult-like status among cycling pros and sartorially minded bike fans in recent years. This collection with Browns features pieces constructed entirely from upcycled deadstock fabrics, from excess cycling jerseys and bib drops.

The collection is based within a rich colour palette of deep burgundy, green and classic blue with bright yellow accenting, for a tight, consistent collection numbered individually from 1 to 50.

A cool, heatproof collection, the Pas Normal Studios kit, jersey and bib is accompanied by a musette and bidon, just in time for summer.

In celebration of the launch, Browns menswear buyers together with Pas Normal Studios ambassadors Joe Harper and William Holtam took the collection for a test run as they ventured out on a 50-mile bike ride from Epping to Browns East and back with a group of avid cyclists. Check out the pictures below and head to the Browns website now to catch the limited edition collection.

Available now at brownsfashion.com