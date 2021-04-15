Parley and adidas Debut The 'Mountains to Oceans' Collection

Climate change remains one of the single largest threats to our planet and future. As we look into the devastating effects the fashion industry has on the environment, brands like adidas are working to lower carbon footprints and leave lasting change.

Adidas first worked in Parley back in 2015, a global collaborative network dedicated to providing space and awareness for ocean protection, bringing creatives, thinkers and businesses together to tackle oceanic issues of climate change. Parley's biggest target is plastic pollution in our waters, a toxin that harms all marine life and poisons our water supplies.

Born of their first partnership and a shared mission to use 100% recycled polyester in their products by 2024, this new collaboration between adidas and Parley brings a collection of high performance outerwear alongside environmental activism and plastic reduction.

Built from Parley Ocean Plastic, upcycled materials from marine plastic waste from beaches, islands and remote coastal communities, the weather resistant, durable collection of waterpoof jackets, cargo shorts and hiking boots is made to withstand the harshest conditions and with the planet in mind.

Each piece in the collection is crafted for high-octane outdoor performance, equipping hikers with style and environmentally friendly gear.

Available at Wellgosh.com

- - -

