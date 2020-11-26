Orville Peck Saddles Up For New Wrangler Icons Collection

Wrangler have enlisted musical masked cowboy Orville Peck for their latest FW20 Icons collection. Focussed on reissuing classic pieces from the brand’s extensive denim archive, Wrangler Icons seeks to weave together modern styling and attitudes of the Wild West. The latest collection sees the addition of black denim and corduroy across trousers and Sherpa jackets.

“The Wrangler Icons Collection offers re-issued and re-styled denim inspired by Wrangler’s 70-year history of dressing ranch hands and rodeo riders, rebels and rockstars,” said Holly Wheeler, Vice President, Global Brand Marketing at Wrangler. “For years, we’ve been dressing cowboys as they break down boundaries and Orville Peck is no exception. Peck has been shaking up the country music scene with a fresh new take on the cowboy spirit, and we’re thrilled to have him as our latest icon - an embodiment of Western heritage’s significance in today’s global landscape.”

The FW20 Wrangler Icons collection is available now at wrangler.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.