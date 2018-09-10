Oakley launches exclusive Samuel Ross Collaboration

Oakley have tapped A-Cold Wall*’s Samuel Ross to design an experimental performance-wear capsule for the brand, and the result is out of this world.

The astronaut-esque line is characteristic of Ross’ utilitarian style; chunky white slides and lightweight raincoats give a futuristic, abstract vibe to the collection. The silver trousers and bum bags teamed with Oakley’s chemistry-like goggles is a look that could have been worn aboard the XD-1 in Kubrick’s space-age masterpiece.

The twenty-piece capsule features backpacks, tees, trousers, coats and eyewear, everything you’d need for a trip to the cosmos.

The full collection is available at hlorenzo.com

