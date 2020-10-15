Nicholas Daley Brings Punk And Reggae Back To Fred Perry

Fred Perry has released another collection with Nicholas Daley. Heavily influenced by both jazz and reggae at his own label, the young British designer makes a triumphant return to Fred Perry with a reggae-punk inspired capsule that reevaluates classic notes from the Fred Perry archive.

Breathing new life into iconic pieces from the Fred Perry back-catalogue, Daley took inspiration from The Slits, John Lydon and contemporary artist Obongjayar, who fronts the campaign. Daley went on to develop fabrics reminiscent of the subcultural movement’s of the late ‘70s. Early’80s and today, introducing towelling inserts to shirts and sweatshirts In a unique custom jacquard tartan. Pieces such as chunky v-neck sweaters have been given a punk-school-uniform edge in retro ‘70s brown and orange, and a curated list of accessories round out the collection with George Cox inspired leather monkey boots, a dark, soft leather barrel bag and knitted check scarf.

Alongside the collection, Nicholas Daley and Fred Perry have announced the Fred Perry x Nicholas Daley music grant, to aid young aritsts as the ailing music industry faces an uncertain future in unprecedented times. Recipients of the grant will receive a two-day masterclass at the Chiswick-bsaed Metropolis Studios. The grant will be judged by an expert panel including Obongjayar, Nabihaha Iqbal, and Don Letts among other pillars in the industry. Entries will be accepted from unsigned, UK-based artist until Sunday 25th Octber, apply at fredperry.com/subculture/articles/nicholas-daley-music-grant

The Fred Perry x Nicholas Daley collection is available from today at fredperry.com

