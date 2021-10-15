Nicce unveils 'Into The Wild'

London based streetwear brand Nicce has unveiled its latest collection, ‘Into The Wild’.

The collection is based on a range of weather-protected pieces with fabric weights and a new Thermal Gauge System. The latest offerings from Nicce comprises of outerwear, fleeces, hoodies, basics and accessories in a simple colour palette of greys and taupe with pops of colour from the brand’s signature Cedar Red, Blue Stone and Desert Sun Orange.

An intrepid campaign rooted in exploration and sustainability showcases a group of influencers testing the Nicce collection as they travel through the wilderness and embrace nature. Outdoor influencer Louis Hollison, Orienteer Magazine editor Jack West, Greater Goods founder Jaimus Taylor and creative Ellis Gilbert hiked from the streets of Inverness into the Highlands and through to the Aladale Wilderness Reserve - a project dedicated to re-wild 25,000 acres of the Scottish wilderness.

To coincide with the launch, Niccehas partnered with The Eden Project in California, working to empower Indigenous populations and reforest their environments. Alongside this partnership, Nicce is also committed to planting one tree with every order completed on nicceclothing.com