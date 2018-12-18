NICCE Launches N-Studio

Exciting news from Bethnal Green Road, NICCE are celebrating their fifth birthday with a move to East London. In keeping with their deep rooted history in music, the brand have built a new studio space within the new HQ to support young artists. The N-Studio invites DJs and musicians to record tracks, play live streams and host radio shows.

This unique space offers collaborators full range of NICCE social media and a 2,150 square foot showroom with a courtyard of almost the same size.

To celebrate the brand’s new venture we’ve pulled together our favourites from this season’s NICCE collection in a handy gallery for you.

Available at nicceclothing.com, and for more information on the N-Studio click here.

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine