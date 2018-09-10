Napapijri launch new Icons campaign

Napapijri are championing the iconic Rainforest jacket for their latest campaign. The brand’s signature windbreaker has been indicative of the Napa tribe since it’s conception. Staying true to its original design over the years, the label is launching brand new colourways for AW18.

They have enlisted young, London-based musicians Poppy Ajudha and Oscar #Worldpeace to help celebrate.

In the below video, the up and coming artists sport the new Rainforest jackets while discussing the word icon, and what it means to them.

Napapijri Rainforest jacket, available at napapijri.co.uk

