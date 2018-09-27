Napapijri celebrate store opening on Shoreditch High Street

Napapijri are kicking off the celebrations for their new Shoreditch High Street store this Friday with a session by art-music collective Something to Hate On.

The brand are working with a series of young London creatives including Reprezent Radio, Bossy LDN and Pxssy Palace, who will all be hosting a series of ‘Out of Nowhere’ events, ranging from club nights and gigs to workshops and talks. The events will be pushing the brand’s core values of creativity and freedom.

The new innovative concept store offers a unique shopping experience with digital screens and iPads while you browse. The space will lend itself to the East London community as a venue for gigs, workshops and whatever else comes to mind.

The event series will be running until the end of December, visit napapijri.co.uk to find out more.

