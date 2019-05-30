MR PORTER Launches Exclusive T-Shirt Collection

An ode to the t-shirt - fashion’s most pervasive garment and our utmost trusted friend. Catching my eye as the sartorial staple of a scantily clad, high-trouser-ed, soaked, and slightly dramatic Marlon Brando in A Streetcar Named Desire (1951), and cementing a place in my heart as a runway piece in Karl Lagerfeld’s 1991 Chanel show (complete with tweed and pearls), the ubiquitous garment has come a long way.

MR PORTER is celebrating the summer season and the unassuming cotton tee with an exclusive t-shirt capsule collection. The online retailer is championing young designers in their collaboration with 17 contemporary brands to create 44 exclusive styles. The capsule includes t-shirts from 424, 1017 ALYX 9SM, Aimé Leon Dore, AMBUSH®, Aries, BILLY, Carhartt WIP, John Elliott, KAPITAL, Noon Goons, Pasadena Leisure Club, Pop Trading Company, Très Bien, Undercover, Billionaire Boys Club, Come Tees and Reese Cooper®.

Available from June 3rd at MRPORTER.com

