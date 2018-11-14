MR PORTER Launch Exclusive Capsule With Visvim

For the latest in traditional American outdoors-wear this season, look no further than MR PORTER, who have just launched an exclusive 28-piece collection with the Japanese brand Visvim,

Inspired by California National Parks and the culture styles of Yosemite Valley, Tokyo born designer Hiroki Nakamura has stayed true to an earthy neutral colour palette.

With clear Native American references, the collection features subtle Navajo floral prints and jewellery throughout.

The collection is available exclusively at MR PORTER and will be on display at the Visvim Exposition in downtown Los Angeles until 21st November.

Available at mrporter.com

