Young Thug and Kehlani Bring The Heat To Moose Knuckles

Young Thug and Kehlani paid a visit to Canadian outerwear brand Moose Knuckles to unveil their new autumn-winter 2020 campaign ‘Bring The Heat’. The campaign debuts the brand’s new ‘Power Puff’ collection, a bold line of contemporary reinterpretations of the famed puffer silhouette, in exciting colours and fabrics from, neon and houndstooth to velvet an wool, Power Puff is a celebration of the product that sits at the forefront of Moose Knuckles.

As the season progresses, the line will evolve with the introduction of more products from ‘Uniques’, the brand’s more adventurous line, along pieces from with ‘Wool’, ‘Cloud’ and ‘Shearling’.

Moose Knuckles aims to bridge the gap between product and emotion with the collaborative campaign. ‘Bring The Heat’ invites brand collaborators and creatives across the globe to contribute to the initiative with interpretive content of the collection and messaging. “We’re inspired by the fearless community of creators who’ve kept pursuing their passions despite the many barriers that stand in their way” says Dominique Lagleva, Moose Kuckles’ Global Marketing Director.

Check out the campaign videos staring Young Thug and Kehlani below.

Available now at mooseknucklescanada.com and select boutiques.

