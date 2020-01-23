MONCLER x 1017 ALYX 9SM

The latest stop on the Moncler Genius World Tour is the big apple. Striking up a partnership with Chicago born, Cali raised and New York bound Matthew Williams. Yes the same Matthew Williams who worked as creative director for both Kanye West and Lady Gaga, and as artistic director for West’s Donda line, alongside Virgil Abloh, before branching off and launching his own label in 2015. 1017 ALYX 9SM, formerly stylised simply as ALYX, has achieved near cult status in five short years with runway worthy, high octane Streetwear intermixed with eclectic accessories, military accents and leather biker jackets.

The sixth instalment of the collaborative Genius series sees Williams incorporating his signature, almost industrial aesthetic to high functioning puffer jackets, parkas and windbreakers. Bold yet subtle, collection boasts a seriously metropolitan colour palette, with PVC and patent outerwear, mostly in black, white and grey, with bursts of red and orange that wouldn’t look out of place in Verbier or Williamsburg. Known as a sustainability-conscious, technical-innovator; Williams’ collection sees the use of fabrics such as Econyl®, a regenerated nylon that uses waste materials such as recycled plastic from the ocean, as their source.

The Moncler Genius series has seen collections from the likes of Palm Angels, Simone Rocha, Craig Green, Pierpaolo Piccioli and Richard Quinn in recent years, and we’re excited to see what’s next.

