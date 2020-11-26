Moncler Grenoble Goes High Fashion For Winter 2020

Driven by a forceful desire to create peak performance mountain-wear pieces with style at the forefront, Moncler Grenoble has released their boldest, most vibrant and colourful collection to date for Winter 2020.

Celebrating the 20 year anniversary of its conception this year, Moncler Grenoble is expanding into kids wear for the first time with the Moncler Grenoble Enfant range. Winter 2020 sees a collection of enhanced skiwear with exaggerated notes pulled from the fashion led Moncler Genius brand. Dramatic fur hoods are teamed with form fitting, suited silhouettes and a series of shearling and and oversized quilted puffers designers for mix and match layering. Born of technical research and innovation, the latest collection is the most comprehensive from Moncler Grenoble to date. Experimenting with new design themes in stretch fabric for optimal thermo-regulation and weather protection, this line is designed for fashion forward pro-skiers of tomorrow, and delivers the ultimate Après-Ski experience.

