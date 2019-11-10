Michael B. Jordan Lends His Hand To Design At Coach

We’re simple people at Clash, we don’t ask for much, a seasonal campaign release from Coach starring actor and man with a hundred-watt smile, Michael B. Jordan is more than enough. So imagine our excitement when we heard that Mr. Jordan would be co-designing a Naruto inspired capsule for the American fashion house.

His first foray into design, Jordan chose to create a versatile, unisex ready-to-wear line with bags and accessories. A collection rich with wardrobe essentials, parkas, jean jackets and pullovers, are emboldened with exciting technical details such as removeable sleeves, tactical straps and elastic closures – all you’d need to survive a weekend in the wilderness.

Jordan’s own values of community and acceptance are deeply rooted in the line, values that he shares with Coach. Inspired by his love of the anime-manga series Naruto (Jordan has been watching since he was thirteen), that tells the story of a young ninja seeking recognition and to become the leader of his village, Jordan sought to incorporate the story into his designs. The tale of community and acceptance is one at the forefront of the Coach brand and a perfect fit for the first collection from the first face of Coach Menswear.

Made in collaboration with Viz Media, the campaign film - conceived by Jordan and directed by Black Panther alum Rachel Morrison - is set in a neon-drenched Tokyo street, and drives home the concept of connection and realism.

“Working with Mike is always a great experience,” said Creative Director of Coach Stuart Vevers. “He’s a great collaborator because he always puts his heart and soul into everything he does, and because he brought something authentic and personal to the collection.”

"With my name on this collection, it was important to design pieces that represent my cultural influences and my community; pieces that I could see my friends, family and fans wearing with pride,” said Jordan. “As with all aspects of my work, this collection is about bringing fresh perspectives and unique voices to the forefront. Expanding into the fashion design space was rewarding beyond my expectations. I’m grateful to Stuart and Coach for providing me with the opportunity and expertise to execute a collection I’m extremely proud of.”

Coach x Michael B. Jordan is available now in store and at coach.com

---

