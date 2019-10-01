Michael B. Jordan Is The New Face Of Coach

Coming off an incredible 2018 for the actor/producer, Michael B. Jordan is showing no signs of slowing down. He was announced as a global ambassador for Coach back in September, and this January the brand has unveiled their Spring 2019 campaign with the Black Panther star. Set “backstage” at a faded carnival, and against the backdrop of a sunlit California desert, we see Jordan on a vintage car dressed in reimagined iconic American silhouettes, a colour-block shearling jacket, blue moto and patchwork leather MA-1. The campaign highlights this season’s hero bags, the Signature Rivington Backpack, the Rivington Belt Bag and the Metropolitan Carryall.

Alongside the campaign launch, Coach has unveiled Jordan as the face of their men’s fragrance collection. In a garage among chrome-plated reflections we see Jordan posing in a vintage car.

While these coinciding campaigns officially introduce Jodan as the face of Coach, he was named ambassador back in September. He will feature in global advertising campaigns for the brand from Spring 2019, appearing at Coach events and promoting the brand over social media.

“I’ve really enjoyed getting to know Michael over the last few years,’ said Stuart Vevers, Coach Creative Director. “He has been a true supporter of Coach so it felt like a really natural step to collaborate more closely and create a partnership we can take to the next level.”

“I’m proud to be the face of Coach men’s,” said Jordan. “I’ve been a fan of Coach for a long time and truly respect their inclusive and optimistic values. I’m honored to be a part of Stuart’s vision and creative process.” For more information, visit coach.com

