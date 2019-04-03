Mert & Marcus 1994 x DSQUARED2 Launches Online

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot have designed a 90s capsule with DSquared2, drawing inspiration by pivotal fashion moments from the iconic decade and definitive pieces from the photography duo’s archive.

The twenty-two piece collection puts the seemingly unstoppable 90s resurgance into a new gear, putting a contemporary spin on asymmetric shift dresses, overalls, bombers and boxy dressing with laminated fabrics and rubberised pieces.

Created by those who helped to shape the era, the clothing features instantly recognisable images of Kate Moss from 1994, indicative of the post-punk, heroin-chic rear are stamped across t-shirts, hats and the backs of vinyl jackets.

Shot by Mert & Marcus, visit dsquared2.com

