Melissa Puts Another Foot Forward In The Sustainability Game

Cult footwear brand Melissa became a global phenomenon in the ‘90s with the launch of their coveted ‘Possession’ jelly shoe, an iconic piece that became a defining style of the decade. Leading innovators in the shoe-game, Melissa have long been champions of sustainability in fashion, inviting customers to deliver used and to-be-discarded stock for in-house recycling, and boasting 100% of their product lines made from 30% recycled materials.

This October, Melissa is releasing a limited edition redesign of their famed Flox sandal, crafted from 100% recycled materials, obtained from the brand’s old stock and factory waste. The relaunch is the result of a lot of hard work and education in eco-conscious practice; one year ago, on Conscious Consumption Day, Melissa replaced the window displays of over 300 stores worldwide, with branded disposal points for the donation or exchange for recycling of customer’s used shoes.

The brand’s sustainability efforts do not begin with this revolutionary footwear launch, Melissa has long championed MELFEX® as their main raw material in production, a 100% recyclable, vegan material that can be reused countless times for a long, continuous life cycle.

The limited edition Melissa Flox is available now at Melissa.com

