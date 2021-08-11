Maya Jama and Mahalia announced as the new faces of Levi's

Levi’s® have unveiled Maya Jama and Mahalia as the faces of its new Autumn Winter 2021 campaign. Exploring ethical fashion and the timeless pieces to build a lifetime wardrobe, this collection and campaign champions classic, covetable pieces. And what’s more classic than Levi’s®?

Founded in San Francisco in 1853, Levi’s® has become the most recognisable denim brand in the world, consistently working with the latest artists and creatives to forge a cultural path and define a generation after generation.

This campaign from Levi’s® shines a light on ethical sustainability. A short accompanying video takes us behind the scenes as Maya Jama and Mahalia take us through their capsule wardrobes of timeless classics from the American denim brand.

The Autumn-Winter collection consists of buildable, layering pieces for the colder months. Vests, dress up and dress down tops and sweatshirts appear alongside classic denim jackets and jeans and cosy outerwear.

Maya notes the iconic Levi’s® 501® as her favourite. “It’s such an easy jean to dress up. That’s my favourite look - heels and jeans with a nice top.” Pairing the 70s High Flare with the Sweetie Sweater Vest, and the 501® Crop with the Royce Collar Blouse for a more smart-casual look.

Mahalia treasures a worn vintage pair while layering the Crew Rib Sweater and Long Sleeve Baby Tee, created in partnership with the Better Cotton Initiative, for her everyday look. “My favourite thing about Levi’s® jeans is that they’re made for all shapes, sizes and ages. When I was a teenager, I loved being able to go to a shop with my friends and all of us grab a pair of Levi’s® jeans that hug all the right places and make you feel confident in yourself.”

Maya also reminiscences on her personal history with the brand, remaining loyal to classic Levi’s® shapes since her childhood. “It’s this constant resurgence of our favourite looks over the ages that keep me coming back to Levi’s® - iconic, inclusive fits that never go out of style.”

The full collection worn by Mahalia and Maya Jama can be purchased at Levi.com, via the Levi’s® 247 App and in-store.

Images courtesy of Levi’s® and by Lou Jasmine.