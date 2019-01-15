MATCHESFASHION.COM Launches New Brands for Spring Summer 2019

MATCHESFASHION.COM have announced that they will be taking on three new menswear brands this season, Bianca Saunders, Boramy Viguier and Ludovic De Saint Sernin.

Following on from their AW19 LFW Men’s presentation featuring the three award-winning designers, the online retailer has launched all of them for SS19. Available now, each collection features exclusive pieces designed specifically for MATCHESFASHION.COM

London-born menswear designer Bianca Saunders draws heavily on her London upbringing and West-Indian heritage for her designs. Known for exploring cultural exchanges through her work, many of the pieces from the ‘Gestures’ collection feature prints designed by Saunders. Prices range between £140 and £670.

Having worked at houses including Lanvin, McQueen and Craig Green, Boramy Viguier founded his line in January of last year. The popper heavy collection features many toggles and checks, with large coats and a Western vibe running throughout. Prices range from £155 to £1,935.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin presents a line of unisex clothing, drawing heavily on the wearer’s sexuality and minimalist designs, his collection features cropped leather, low rise trousers and linen shirts. Prices range from £120 to £1,638.

“One of the most exciting parts of my job is seeking out new and emerging design talent”, says Damien Paul, Head of Menswear at MATCHESFASHION.COM, “Bianca, Boramy and Ludovic each represent a unique boundary-pushing take on modern menswear with all three designers champions of creativity and innovation.”

Available now at MATCHESFASHION.COM

