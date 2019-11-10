Margaret Quailey Leaves Us Starstruck In Celine

Celine has released the new ‘Celine Essentiels’ campaign starring American actress Margaret Quailey.

Shot by Slimane himself last month in Paris, the image and video campaign captures up-close-and-personal shots of Quailey to the sounds of 'Starstruck’ by London-based four-piece Sorry. Starring alongside Margaret is the Chaîne Maillon Triomphe bag, available now in store and on online.

Visit celine.com

#CELINEPORTRAIT

#CELINEBYHEDISLIMANE

#HEDISLIMANE

---

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.