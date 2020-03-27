Maison Margiela Deliver Evocative Escapism With Their Latest Replica Fragrance

Scientific studies now confirm that which Proust had hypothesised, that smell is the most evocative of the senses. A singular waft of freshly cut grass or brewed coffee has the power to instantly transport us back to a time and place long forgotten.

Inspired by the Maison Margiela 1994 ‘Replica’ clothing collection of the same name, the fragrance range seeks to evoke emotions, impressions and images through scent, from a shared unconscious and of our own personal memories.

The latest unisex scent unveiled by the Parisian fashion house, ‘Springtime in a Park’ a park in Shanghai in 2019, to be specific, invites us for an olfactory stroll through said park. Beneath the trees and amongst the freshly blooming flowers, the fragrance calls upon fruity top notes of pear, bergamot and blackcurrant, layered over heady blends of lily of the valley, royal jasmine and damask rose, all enhanced by musky and woody base notes which are softened by the lightest touch of vanilla.

The team over at Margiela have worked tirelessly to capture the essence of springtime, the warmth of the sun on your face against he cool, crisp air in a sea of aqueous and fruity petals. For those of us imprisoned in concrete lockdowns, wistfully gazing out at deserted greenery, ‘Springtime in a Park’ presents the opportunity for reflection and escapism.

