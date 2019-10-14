Luxury Luggage Brand Away Launches The Expandables

As the cold, wintery nights draw in, and we trade slips and sandals in for thick knits and leather boots, our priorities shift and we demand heftier luggage. But given our vast sartorial inclinations and penchant for over-packing without compromising style or tech capabilities, it has proven to be a far from simple task. Thankfully, Away has come to the rescue with their latest malleable offerings in the form of the ‘Expandables’ line, released earlier this month.

Known for sleek, millennial friendly designs, an indestructible polycarbonate shell and most importantly, an inbuilt, battery powered USB port, it’s no wonder that Away has a world famous following, sported by the likes of Margot Robbie and Dwyane Wade, with even Jay-Z becoming an early investor in the luxury luggage brand.

The latest evolution from the brand, The Expendables, is a line of softside luggage with a built-in zip feature that increases packing capabilities. The woven nylon shell provides similar durability to the classic polycarbonate shell while allowing for added flexibility.

Available in four classic colourways, black, navy, asphalt and green each suitcase also includes a nylon front pocket and bottom slip handle for easy lifting.

Available now with prices starting from £275.

Visit awaytravel.com

---

