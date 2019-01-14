Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2019 Lookbook Is Something To Be Celebrated

Forgoing the extravagant Pre-Fall shows we’ve been seeing from other luxury brands this season, Nicolas Ghesquière has instead opted for a seventeen-page A-List lookbook.

Starring the likes of Michelle Williams, Ruth Negga and Jennifer Connelly, the photo series is full of friends of the French luxury house.

“These women embrace the various personalities that embody fashion at Louis Vuitton”, said Ghesquière, “be they stars or new faces, all of them share the same willpower, and confidence in their choices, and at the same time, reflect the eclecticism of the female identity.”

Styled by Marie-Amélie Sauvé and shot by photographer Collier Schorr over two days in New York shortly before Christmas, the lookbook features a mix of exaggerated shapes, elegant eveningwear and country plaid and tweed. A representative for the brand states that this collection “swings between a weekday urban attitude and clothes fit for a rural weekend.”

Thandie Newton opens the lookbook in a bold leather and plaid look; Michelle Williams follows in a heavily printed check and stripe ensemble with a dash of leopard print and ditsy florals.

Fresh off the red carpet in head to toe Louis Vuitton chainmail at the Golden Globes, transgender actress and political activist Indya Moore Is a force to be reckoned with in floral layers and a bold red lip.

The brand celebrates celebrities who are friends of the house “seventeen figures who illustrate the diversity of feminine expression.”

---

