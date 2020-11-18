Lorenzo Veratti Debut Collection Drops At Footasylum

New name on the scene Lorenzo Veratti drop their debut collection this morning on their webstore and via Footasylum.

Inspired by icons of the 20th and 21st centuries, Lorenzo Veratti embodies classical opulent design with forward facing functionality and technological design advances.

Their denim jackets make for the perfect affordable statement piece, sitting alongside sports tech trousers and a range of jackets and outerwear in the collection drop.

Priding themselves on making clothes to last at a price that doesn't break the bank this side of Christmas.

We look forward to seeing these hard bodied jackets land in our studio and become a staple item.

Check out the full range online here .

- - -

- - -