Lola Plaku Drops Second Collection With Puma

Artist manager, entrepreneur and CEO, sneaker designer is the latest achievement music industry mogul Lola Plaku can add to an already staggering resume. Her iLuvLola platform has aided a swift move through the ranks of a heavily male dominated industry, and she counts the likes of French Montana, The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky as clients and friends. Finally stepping into the spotlight, the Toronto native is debuting her second footwear collection for PUMA.

Championing female empowerment, the New York based magnate is launching a women's mentorship program, the Toronto branded Girl Connected, aiming to start a conversation around amazing and pioneering women in business, giving well deserved and overdue credit to the extraordinary women behind the scenes. For the last year Lola has served as co-creator for Puma, branding the aptly named GRL PWR and GRL BOSS campaigns of this year, collaborating with the 70 year old sportswear brand on new designs of the iconic Nova sneaker silhoeutte. The collection has a bold, 90’s inspired look, with a chunky sole, slim mesh upper and leather overlays. Available in two colourways, PUMA Black and Marshmallow, the sneaker features GRL BOSS branding on the tongue loop and heel.

Plaku stars in the accompanying campaign alongside a diverse cast including Ashley Haines, Bianca Harris and Shevanne Robinson. Shot by Jay Jaxon and Lexis Rother and styled by Bobby Bowen, the campaign features women who Plaku is inspired by, from a range of different careers and backgrounds.