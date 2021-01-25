LIVESTREAM: Valentino Haute Couture SS21 Show

Sabrina Soormally /
Fashion
/ 26 · 01 · 2021

LIVESTREAM: Valentino Haute Couture SS21 Show

CODE TEMPORAL at 2pm GMT...

Valentino will show its spring-summer 2021 haute couture collection today, live from Rome at 2pm GMT. Watch the show live below.

 

Visit Valentino.com

Valentino
Livestream
Haute Couture
SS21
Code Temporal

