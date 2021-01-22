LIVESTREAM: Dior Men's 2021 Show

As per newly founded tradition, Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones has selected a distinguished artist to collaborate on his latest collection for the Parisian house. Today’s winter 2021 collection sees the introduction of renowned, figurative Scottish painter Peter Doig. As per coordinating Instagram announcements from @mrkimjones and @peterdoig respectively, we learned that the show will be coordinated in a fully digital capacity.

Kim Jones’ announcement unveiled the invitation to the Men’s Winter 2021-2022 show which features a painting by Doig of Christian Dior in an outfit designed and made by Pierre Cardin for a masked ball 1949.



Doig revealed more details of the collaboration on his post: “Have been working for the last 5 months on this with @mrkimjones and his extraordinary team at Dior," wrote Doig on his own Instagram "Old friend @stephenjonesmillinery and I collaborated on some of the hats as well. Was such an honour and thrilling experience to turn ideas and dreams into colour, and functional forms."

Check out Kim Jones' announcement and the coordinating artwork below, and be sure to tune in for the livestream below at 1pm (GMT) today.

Visit dior.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine