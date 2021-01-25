LIVESTREAM: Dior Haute Couture SS21

Following in the footsteps of the house founder, who was famously superstitious, Maria Grazia Chiuri is looking to the spirit real for her latest Dior Haute Couture collection for spring-summer 2021.

In anticipation of the latest collection, Chiuri fortune tellers such as Antonella Trezza Tarocchi to the house of Dior for inspiration and tarot readings. Check out teaser videos from Dior documenting the visit.

Livestream Dior's spring-summer 2021 Haute Couture collection here at 1:30pm GMT today.

Visit dior.com

