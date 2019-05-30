Links of London Announce Dominic Jones As Creative Director

Dominic Jones has been announced as the new global creative director for British jewellery brand Links of London. The Buckinghamshire native graduated from Sri John Cass School for Art and Design in 2007 before launching his own eponymous cult label two years later. Gaining critical acclaim for his tough, romantic designs, he was favoured by the likes of Anna Wintour and became the first jewellery designer to be designated an on-schedule slot at London Fashion Week. The five time New Gen award winner counts Rihanna and Beyoncé as fans and was even commissioned by Karl Lagerfeld to create custom pieces for the designer's own collection.

At Links of London he will oversee all of the brand’s collections, having already worked on the Wholehearted, Orbs and Wildlife charms lines this season, his first full collection for the brand will launch mid-September this year.

“I’m honoured to have the opportunity to work for this iconic British brand at such an exciting time.’ Jones said of his appointment, “I really like that there was something inherently inclusive in the inception of the brand; offering distinctly unisex and lifestyle pieces before they became a cornerstone of fashion. This resonated with me, as it was the approach I took when I started my own label.”

“My goal is to create beautiful and timeless pieces that capture the feeling of today; pieces that carry an intrinsic strength and combine the boldness and desire for personal expression that men and women have today.”

