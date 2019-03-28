LIMITED TIME OFFER: JW Anderson Goes Full QVC

JW Anderson is taking cues from QVC with JWA-TV, a spoof teleshopping channel.

The tongue-in-cheek social media campaign is a three-part throwback extravaganza. Each ‘episode’ will spotlight one of JW Anderson’s best-known bag families. First up is the Keyt bag, available in a multitude of sizes and colours. Following features will focus on the Anchor Logo bag and the Bike family.

A spot on cast features trans-genre, Tony-nominated cabaret performer and performance artist Justin Vivian Bond as daytime teleshopping guru Sandie Stone.

Co-host Joyce Newman is played by New York multi-disciplinary performer Jill Pangolla, and finally, Amber, a veteran QVC-er plays spokesmodel Staci D.

Creative Director Jonathan Anderson said of the campaign, “I have always been an enormous fan of Viv [Justin Vivian Bond]. I remember working on some of my first collections and listening to her albums on repeat. I ran into her in San Francisco not too long ago and I thought, we have to do something with her.”

