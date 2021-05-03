Levi's® Vintage Unveils Central Station Design Collaboration

Levi’s® Vintage is honouring the artwork and music of the Manchester Sound era of the late 1980s with a Central Station Design collaboration - the Design studio behind many of the album covers and artwork synonymous with the scene.

The spring-summer 2021 capsule consists of a curated line of printed t-shirts, hoodies and bold printed outerwear. Centred on the artwork of iconic Happy Mondays records, the collection spotlights Squirrel and G-Man Twenty Four Hour Party People Plastic Face Carnt Smile, the band’s first full-length album. The key piece of the collaboration is the aptly named 'Freak Parka' with a bright multi-coloured print and a green block coloured hoodie.

Alongside the Central Station Design collection, Levi’s® has released an exclusive interview with Shaun Ryder, the Happy Mondays frontman for a chat about the collaboration, working with Central Station and what the artwork means to the band.

Available now at Levi.com

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine