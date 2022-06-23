Levi’s® Partners With Reese Cooper®

Atlanta-born, LA-based fashion designer Reese Cooper has designed a ten-piece capsule collection with Levi’s®. Now at the helm of his own eponymous label, Cooper was inspired by the time he spent in both Atlanta and London throughout his youth, and how the San Francisco denim brand shaped his own style when creating this capsule. Collecting Levi’s® pieces from Tractor Supply stores in Georgia and at speciality fashion stores like Dover Street Market in London, Cooper was able to utilise the defining style of denim from runway to workwear.

The collection consists of a Levi’s® Type II Trucker, straight-fit jeans in triple-stitched organic cotton duck canvas in both green and ecru, a patchwork chore coat, straight fit jeans in indigo denim made from Cottonised Hemp and two organic cotton graphic tees with graphics based on the brand’s iconic workwear lineage. The standout piece from the collaboration is a two-pocket hoodie that is available in both green and ecru and features graphics based on heritage Levi’s® back patches.

Sustainability is clearly at the heart of this collection as each piece is made using either Cottonised Hemp - an innovative technique from Levi’s® in which hemp yarn is processed to feel just as soft and comfortable as traditional cotton - or organic cotton, the two fabrics have become an integral part of Levi’s® environmental practices.

“You think of Levi’s® as being cool, like the classic 501. But on the original back patch, it calls out the product’s durability with the rivets and canvas and denim” says Reese Cooper of the collection. “I wanted to tie together these two main components the brand was built on. For me, this was an opportunity to essentially make proper heritage workwear with a company that pioneered it.”

Levi's®x Reese Cooper®is available from today.