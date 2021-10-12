Levi’s® Announces Partnership With Mabel For Music Project And Mentorship Program

This week, Levi’s® unveiled a partnership with London based pop-sensation Mabel for the Levi’s® Music Project. An uplifting initiative designed to nurture young talent and connect rising artists with their established peers and professionals, Mabel will be partaking is a series of events and streams for the project while Levi’s® continues to expand and reach more users.

Mabel will be providing a rare insight into her creative process, inviting participants to discuss her own writing process and giving tips that have helped her to overcome challenges such as stage-fright and writer’s block.

Making an appearance at the Levi’s® Studio with her vocal producer and engineer Cameron Gower Poole for an in-depth, intimate discussion about writing and recording. The pair will be dissecting Mabel’s ‘Let Them Know’ - the uplifting track was co-written by RAYE and MNEK and with production from SG Lewis.

“I’ve never really boxed myself into a genre. Music is about a feeling. I’ve always said I can sing things better than I can say them. I want to inspire other people to be unapologetic about who they really are,” says Mabel. “The human experience is about connection. It’s not about giving people a perfect performance; it’s about giving them a piece of you that is real. To be able to do that through lyrics and melodies is so magical.”

Levi’s® has also announced the expansion of their Discord channel - providing access to tools that will help rising artists build skills and collaborate with mentorship opportunities and connect young artists with established talent across social media.

Challenging the Levi’s® Music Project community to ‘Let Them Know’, Mabel will be offering personal feedback to her five favourite entrants through Discord and inviting the overall winner to work with an industry insider at the Levi’s® studio.

As a special treat for the project, Mabel has also recorded a set of stripped-back performances of her biggest tracks including, ‘Let Them Know’, ‘Fine Line’ and ‘Mad Love’. Levi’s® have also announced support for Youth Music, a national charity focused on influence and investment in grassroots organisations and to young people so that more under 25-year-olds can make, learn and earn in music.

Visit levis.com to learn more.