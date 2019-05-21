LET’S GET WEIRD: Saint Laurent SELF04, With Gaspar Noé

The fourth incarnation of Saint Laurent’s Self, an artistic collaborative effort under creative director Anthony Vaccarello debuted at Cannes Film Festival this weekend. The Parisian fashion house enlisted the talents of provocative French-Argentine director Gaspar Noé to produce a short film, titled Lux Æterna.

Garnering attention for shocking and disturbing films such as Irreversible (2002) and Climax (2018), Noé began working with Vaccarello last February. It is his use of confrontational subject matter and exploration of the darkest aspects of human existence that gained the interest of the brand. “Gaspard is one of the most talented artist nowadays. I always admire his work”, said Vaccarello of the collaboration, and described the casting of long-time house friends Charlotte Gainsbourg and Béatrice Dalle as one of his “inner darkest fantasies.”

The 51-minute film is a vibrant essay exploring the art of filmmaking. Lux Æterna provides an invasive insight into humanity and works through the process of filmmaking, discusses regrettable sexual encounters, whether the two leading ladies are really witches and the concept of “sexocide”.

Check out the witchy conversation in a teaser below:

Visit ysl.com

---

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine